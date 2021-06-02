YOU’RE SO WELCOME

This wonderful picture was taken by our local ‘Travelbug’ – Rose Bilbrough.

According to the late legendary whale and dolphin researcher, Professor Peter Best, the “Northern migration of Humpback whales seems to reach the African coastline in the vicinity of Knysna”.

Hence, it is obvious that we live in the perfect place to start celebrating the welcome arrival of these magnificent creatures.

Read more about Knysna’s part in the SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE HUMPBACK MIGRATION ROUTE on page 5 in our latest edition (issue 616).