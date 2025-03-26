HAVE YOUR SAY ABOUT SEDGEFIELD’S FUTURE

Residents of Sedgefield are being called to actively participate in shaping the future of the town through comments/participation in the draft Sedgefield Local Spatial Development Framework (LSDF) 2024 released last week and now available on the Knysna Municipality Website www.knysna.gov.za.

“This is more than a planning exercise—it’s about building a shared vision for Sedgefield,” said Andy Brough of Sedgefield Ratepayers Association,“When communities own the process, implementation becomes more effective, and critical priorities such as environmental care and inclusive development take centre stage.”

The LSDF, which is being compiled by Citeplan Consulting Town Planners appointed by DALRRD, serves as a blueprint for managing the unique challenges and opportunities presented by Sedgefield’s future growth, from safeguarding its fragile ecosystems to addressing historical spatial inequalities. By integrating community input, the framework should ensure development aligns with the needs of the population, such as improved infrastructure and responsible tourism management.

For Sedgefield, renowned for its biodiversity, lakes, and vibrant tourism sector, residents’ insights will be vital to the LSDF’s inclusion of strategies that will protect wetlands, dunes, and beaches from over-development while mitigating climate risks such as coastal erosion and flooding.

Economic sustainability would be another key focus of the LSDF, hence the importance of residents advocating for balanced tourism policies to prevent permanent overcrowding of the town whilst still bringing in enough spend to support the livelihoods of local families.

It should be noted that public participation in the LSDF is not just encouraged by the compilers of the framework, but a legal requirement under South Africa’s Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act (SPLUMA). Engaging in the process ensures transparency, accountability, and alignment with national goals, while also addressing historical disparities in access to services and resources. Infrastructure gaps, such as roads, water supply, and healthcare facilities, should also feature prominently in discussions so that residents are able to highlight areas they believe to be ‘under-served’,reduce spatial fragmentation and improve quality of life for its poorer communities.

Levael Davis, Sedgefield’s Ward One Councillor, is also encouraging residents to voice their approval or disapproval of the draft SSDF.

“Whether you are an individual or stakeholder group, this is the time to speak. This document must align to our IDP and will shape development in the future. It does include both good suggestions, and some that I don’t agree with which I will make known through the appropriate channels,” he told us, “What I will say is that houses cannot just be built anywhere, and densities for low-cost housing developments cannot be excessive to the point where we have a Cape Flats typology in Smutsville. One of the critical things I would like to see which isn’t on the proposal is an identified land parcel for future housing development. One that would be suitable, accessible and not make the life of the vulnerable more difficult than it already is.”

The councillor also underlined the importance of the SDF taking Sedgefield’s pristine environment into account by maintaining the spaces that make Sedgefield special.“I’m sure everyone has his or her own views, so please use this opportunity to share them,” he concluded.

Ward Two Councillor Cleone Vanston is also keen for the community to have its say about the draft LSDF.

“This is a crucial time for you to make your voice heard, give inputs and help us all work together to plan the future development of our beautiful town,” she said, pointing out that the LSDF is a 10 – 15 year plan to help the town grow in accordance with the physical and social needs of the families of Sedgefield.

“Whilst many residents feel that change and growth is not needed, it is important to note that our town has had an increase in younger families. Parents between the ages of 40 – 60yrs and many young children and teenagers have increased the population.

“There is a need for a light industrial area, job and skills development,” she continued, “There are five primary schools in Wards One and Two, and we currently have an estimated 1000 grade 7 learners that will need to move on to High-school next year (2026). Transportation is a challenge for many families in Sedgefield and Karatara and surrounding areas, thus making the need for a local high school one of our top priorities.” Cleone also reasoned that social housing for middle-to-lower income families should be another priority.

“All of these are identified needs for Sedgefield and I encourage all of our residents to make give your input within the next 60 days while the public participation process is underway.”

The Draft LSDF is available for public review at: Knysna Municipality’s Land Use Management Department, the Sedgefield Library and on the Municipal website: knysna.gov.za. Any comments, representations, objections, or inputs must be submitted in writing to Casper Badenhorst (casper@citeplan.net) or Hennie Smit (hsmit@knysna.gov.za)by20 May 2025.

(See official advertisement on page 7 of edition 712.)