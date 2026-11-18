(Picture – Levael Davis , the DA Mayoral Candidate for Knysna.)

Knysna residents hoping to know by now who will run their town will have to wait a little longer. The inaugural meeting of the newly elected Knysna Council, set for this Thursday, 19 November, has been postponed for another week while parties continue to negotiate behind closed doors.



The 21-seat council needs 11 votes for a majority. The DA won nine seats: seven wards (1, 2, 5, 6, 9, 10 and 11) and two PR seats, with 45% of the party vote. The ANC took four wards (3, 4, 7 and 8) but no PR seats, a drop from seven seats in 2021. The Patriotic Alliance won two seats. The SACP, VF Plus, Knysna Civic Alliance (KCA), People’s Movement for Change (PMC), Choose CX and the EFF have one seat each. KIM and PBI, both part of the last council, lost their seats.



Of interest is the PR seat won by newly formed KCA with 2.8% of the party vote. At the top of its candidate list is Velile Waxa, a former Ward 4 councillor who in 2019 was found guilty of the 2018 murder of ANC councillor Mzukisi “Victor” Molosi and sentenced to life along with municipal official Mawande Makhala .



In December 2024 all nine Constitutional Court judges set aside both men’s convictions and sentences. Waxa also stood in Ward 4 this year, which he lost to the ANC. If he takes up the PR seat, he will return to the chamber he was removed from in 2018, possibly as a king-maker.



But whilst it seems like a no-brainer that the DA will hold the reins in Knysna, the party needs two more votes to reach the magical majority figure of 11. Word on the street suggests Choose CX and FF+ are the most closely aligned, but no indication from these two parties or the DA infers they are talking.



A ruling coalition without the DA is also possible, but would need every other council seat except one to become a reality. Such a broad anti-DA alliance of seven parties would be exceptionally hard to hold together, and leave each one-seat party with real bargaining power.



Interestingly, at least as far as the biggest party in Knysna is concerned, negotiations are not happening locally. Democratic Alliance Mayoral Candidate Levael Davis explained to us that the decisions are being made by a dedicated team at a higher party level.



“ All the local councillors give inputs,” he assured us, “but it’s a process done by the party at large,” he said, adding that no single party is out of the running.



“And it’s a very sensitive process,” he continued, “What we are trying to negotiate is stability. That’s very important to us. The residents of Knysna have made it clear they do not want the same as they have had in the past. As our (party) leader said, even though we have by far the most seats in Knysna, the DA has to approach all these talks with humility. A collective way forward will be found, and our team will make sure that the decisions made will be in the interests of Greater Knysna – including Sedgefield.”



Knysna is far from alone in waiting for its new local government to be announced. The 4 November Local Government Elections left a record 138 metro and local councils, about 65% of the total, without an outright majority.



The law leaves little room to manoeuvre. A newly elected council must hold its first meeting within 14 days of being declared elected, which happens once the IEC has declared the results and the names of the councillors are published in the Government Gazette. With the IEC declaring the final results on 13 November the deadline sits around 27 November.



Meanwhile, National Cooperative Governance Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has stressed that coalition negotiations are in no way an acceptable reason to put off the first council meeting, at which sitting councillors should be sworn in and a Speaker, Mayor and Deputy Mayor elected.