SEDGEFIELD IN THE PINK

Picture by: Michael Hilton Photography

A sea of vibrant pink swept through Sedgefield this past Saturday morning, 17 October, just under a thousand enthusiastic participants gathered at 08:30 for the annual Pink Walk raiding R29 832. Organised in aid of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the community turned out in full force, proving that not even a biting cold chill could dampen their incredible spirit.

The energetic 4.5km route guided walkers around the scenic Sedgefield Island. To keep the massive crowd hydrated and motivated, four beautifully managed refreshment stations were positioned along the route, offering much-needed boosts to the walkers. The entire atmosphere was charged with joy, featuring local singers and dancers who kept the energy high and the participants smiling from start to finish.

This spectacular community success was conceived and beautifully orchestrated by local resident Adele van Zyl. A massive thank you goes out to Adele and the extensive network of generous sponsors from Sedgefield and its surrounding areas. Organisers emphasised that without the relentless hard work and financial support of these many local businesses, staging an event of this magnitude would simply not have been possible.

A distinct highlight of the morning was an incredibly moving and wonderful educational speech delivered by Dr Lee-Ann Jones from Eden Oncology. Her words deeply resonated with the crowd, underscoring the critical importance of early detection and community solidarity in the fight against breast cancer.

Ultimately, the true hero of the day was the tight-knit Sedgefield community itself. Locals showed immense generosity, not only by showing up in their finest pink attire but also through opening their wallets. All funds raised from the day have been dedicated to Hospice Sedgefield.

Representatives from Hospice Sedgefield expressed their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who bought raffle tickets, made direct donations, and walked for the cause. The incredible turnout and support ensure that Hospice can continue its vital palliative care and community support services right here at home.

