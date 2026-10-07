KNYSNA’S TOP 3 LANGUISH IN JAIL

Bail Hearing Postponed to Monday 12 October

Knysna Municipality’s three most senior officials – Executive Mayor Thando Matika, Acting Municipal Manager Boy Manqoba Ngubo, and acting Chief Financial Officer Busisiwe Lubelwana – remain in custody after their first court appearance on Monday, 5 October, on corruption-related charges linked to a R68million municipal security contract.



The trio were arrested on Thursday, 1 October by the SAPS Political Killings Task Team following allegations that a businessman holding a security services contract was solicited for kickbacks to ensure the contract’s continuation, with police alleging that hundreds of thousands of rand had already been paid out of fear the contract would be terminated.



At their appearance in the Knysna Magistrates’ Court, the National Prosecuting Authority confirmed that all three face charges of corruption, extortion and money laundering, with Matika facing an additional corruption charge. The matter was postponed to Monday, 12 October for a formal bail application, with no pleas entered and the accused remained detained in the interim.



In a statement provided to local media, the Knysna Municipality Communications Department said: “As the matter is currently before the courts, the Municipality will not comment further on the allegations or the merits of the case. The Municipality notes the allegations and respects the judicial process. It is important to emphasise that an arrest does not constitute a conviction, and that the accused persons remain presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.”



In the days leading up to his arrest, Matika was facing removal as ANC mayor and councillor after appearing on SACP candidate lists. SACP also named him its mayoral candidate for Knysna.



The criminal case has unfolded against a backdrop of severe political instability. On Friday 2 October, a day after the arrest, an urgent Special Council Meeting called by Speaker Mark Willemse to address the dire situation was purposefully collapsed by ANC, PBI, PA and EFF councillors. Deputy Executive Mayor Morton Gericke (PBI) called for a caucus break five minutes into the meeting. He was granted half an hour, but he and the other coalition councillors simply did not return. The DA and KIM councillors present waited a further 10 minutes, but the meeting eventually had to be called off having no quorum.



This meant the council could not elect a new mayor or form the Mayoral Committee necessary for a functioning council.



The actions of the absent councillors flew in the face of a statement posted on the Knysna Municipality’s facebook page 45 minutes before that meeting was set to start. In it Gericke was quoted as saying “As Acting Executive Mayor, my immediate priority is to ensure organisational stability and continuity of municipal services, including over the weekend and in the days ahead. I will urgently request that the Speaker convene a council meeting to consider the necessary interim arrangements to ensure administrative stability.”



The arrests of the three officials and the subsequent council collapse come just weeks before the 4 November local government elections, in a municipality already marked by coalition instability and internal party battles. In media reports from around the country, analysts warn the scandal could further erode voter confidence and complicate campaign narratives for all parties.