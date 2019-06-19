(Picture source: www.surf-forecast.com)

This weekend sees the staging of the Vic Bay Classic – the penultimate event out of five in the 2019 City Surf Series (CSS) and stop No. 6 of 7 on the 2019 World Surf League (WSL) Africa Tour, comprises the WSL Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000 rated events for Men and Women and Junior Qualifying Series (JQS) 1,000 rated events for Men and Women aged 18-and-younger.

WHEN: Thursday to Saturday, 20-22 June 2019

WHERE: Victoria Bay, George;

Vic Bay is a classic set-up on a small scale. This bay between steep tree-covered hills is probably only 200 metres wide. The west side of the bay, an established holiday getaway for the fortunate few who have a house at the water’s edge, produces perfect point break walls. You take off near a rock that sticks out the water. The wave walls away from you and down a shallow line of rocks. The bigger waves angle further away from the rocks and into the middle of the beach. Best in a four- to six-foot south to southwest swell and glassy or offshore (northwest to southwest wind) conditions. Handles light south to southeast winds.

WHO: More than 100 of the country’s top open and junior surfers and a handful of international campaigners. The top seeds in each event are:

Men

1 Matthew McGillivray (Jeffreys Bay)

2 David Van Zyl (Glenashley)

3 Adin Masencamp (Strand)

4 Dylan Lightfoot (Jeffreys Bay)

5 Jordan Lawler (Australia)

Women

1 Leilani McGonagle (Costa Rica)

2 Zoe McDougall (Hawaii)

3 Rachel Presti (Germany)

4 Bianca Buitendag (Victoria Bay)

5 Justine Dupont (France)

6 Nicole Pallet (Durban)

Junior Men

1 Luke Slijpen (Llandudno)

2 Eli Beukes (Kommetjie)

3 Luke Thompson (Durban)

4 Max Elkington (Kommetjie)

Junior Women

1 Ceara Knight (Kommetjie)

2 Zoë Steyn (East London)

3 Kayla Nogueira (uMhlanga)

4 Sne Makhubu (Durban)

FORMAT: Heats consist of four surfers with the top two in each heat advancing to the next round until four remain to contest the final in each division.

Final will take place on Saturday 22 June and the event will be streamed live on the WSL Facebook page – https://web.facebook.com/wslqs/

STATUS: The QS1000 Men’s and Women’s divisions, as well as the JQS1000 Junior Men’s and Junior Women’s events, are sanctioned by the WSL Africa regional office. Each competitor earns points based on their final position in the event. Those points count towards the crowning of the annual WSL Africa champions.

The points earned in the men’s and women’s events also count towards the international World Surf League Qualifying Series rankings, which are used to determine which surfers qualify for, and receive preferential seeding, in high priority WSL events worldwide.

The points earned in junior men’s and women’s events count towards the selection of the squad of four men and two women who represent the WSL Africa region at the annual WSL World Junior Championship in Australia every January.

Surfing South Africa (SSA) – the national controlling body for the sport of surfing, sanctions all surfing events hosted in South Africa.

PRIZE-MONEY: A total of R90,000 in prize money is on offer

QS1,000 Men: R30,000

QS1,000 Women: R24,000

JQS1,000 Men: R20,000

JQS1,000 Women: R16,000

PRODUCTION: The Vic Bay Classic is produced and hosted by Accelerate Sport. The executive producer is Edward Gregory.

WSL Africa Operations Manager Colin Fitch is the Tour Manager and the Contest Director.