CELEBRATING SEDGEFIELD

Picture:- Mario Ferreira, Kevin Barnes,Fire Marshall Benjamin Roberts, Dr Andy Brough and Chris van der Merwe at the Celebrate Sedgefield Awards.

It was a night of celebration on Friday, 10 November, when the Sedgefield Ratepayers & Residents Association presented their inaugural Celebrate Sedgefield awards evening at the Red Shed in the Scarab Village.

Thirty-three local individuals, businesses and organisations had been nominated by their peers in the weeks leading up to the event, and partners, colleagues, family and friends attended the awards dinner to celebrate this achievement.

The SR&RA initiated the Celebrate Sedgefield awards programme to acknowledge those who have gone above and beyond the ‘call of duty’ to make Sedgefield a town of choice for permanent residence, holidays, tourism, and business.

After an introduction from the vivacious Master of Ceremonies Nikki Franceschi, Chair Andy Brough welcomed everyone to the event and explained why the association had launched the awards.

The SR&RA’s commitment to serving as Sedgefield’s voice for service delivery whilst maintaining and protecting the town and its environment and addressing the community’s expressed needs and concerns is at the heart of the Celebrate Sedgefield initiative. By representing and promoting the interests of all residents, influencing decisions of the municipal council, fostering unity and cooperation, and encouraging active community involvement, the SR&RA plays a crucial role in shaping Sedgefield’s identity.

“ I would like to congratulate all of the recipients of the Celebrate Sedgefield Awards on your commitment to service delivery and service excellence,” Brough concluded.

There was applause all round as familiar faces went up to receive their Celebrate Sedgefield certificates and trophies. Awards were presented in six different categories.

• The SR&RA Business Award: For those who excel in promoting and caring for Sedgefield, aligning with the Garden Route environmental ethos. Presented to Susan Garner & Rose Brettell of Wild Oats Farmers Market, Peter & Marie Poverello of Deo Gratio Coffee & Book Lounge, Craig & Anita van Rensburg of Montecello, Bomber Webb of the Edge Community News, Ian Sparks of Shell Garage, and Eugene & Stephanie Roux of Cycleworx

• The SR&RA Tourism & Environmental Award: For those who excel in making Sedgefield the town of choice for residents, tourists, and visitors and have upheld the environmental spirit and culture of the Garden Route. Presented to Mark & Amanda Dixon of Strandloper Project, Tessa Joubert, Helia van Zyl of Sedgefield Island Conservancy, Cliff Elion of Scarab Craft Market & Mosaic Market, Adrienne Baartlett of Cola Myoli Conservancy, Sylvia Ferguson of Discover Sedgefield, and Brian Groom and the late Robbie de Lange (award received by his widow Miems) of SANParks Honorary Rangers.

• The SR&RA Charity & Community Award: For those who excel in serving the Sedgefield community’s needs and embracing the community’s social and environmental ethos. Presented to Dianne Johnston of Cherished, Kirsty Hofhuis, Jean Mulder & Jenny Nel of Sedgefield Animal Matters, Mario Ferreira of Gift of the Givers, Marietjie Digue of The Living Cornerstone, Peter Hall of Sedgefield Lions Club, and Mike Wood of NSRI.

• The SR&RA Education & Youth Award: For those who excel in education and youth development in Sedgefield, showing achievement in social and environmental goals. To Kim Euston Brown of Seabridge School

• The SR&RA Personal Service Award: For those who exceed expectations and reflect the social and environmental aspirations of the Garden Route. Presented to Jenny Devenish, Beattie Meneses, Linda Evans (representing Revive Sedgefield), Billy King of Knysna Municipality, Mike Hofhuis, Juanita van der Westhuizen, Fire Marshall Benjamin Roberts and Vemesia Galant.

• The SR&RA Arts & Culture Award: For those who have dedicated time, energy, and resources to preserving Sedgefield’s rich culture and heritage. Presented to Margie van Rensburg & Ian Perryman of Sedgefield Melodrama, and artist Rita Knoetze.

The SR&RA has offered grateful thanks to the event’s sponsors, Harcourts (Mario Ferreira) and REMAX Coastal (Schalk & Chris van der Merwe).

“Your commitment to Sedgefield does not go unnoticed and is highly appreciated,” said Brough, “Thank you both for your significant contribution to tonight’s event. Your generosity makes it possible for our recipients to be acknowledged and honoured.”