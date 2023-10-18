SA’S TOP MASTER ON BOARD

On Thursday, 5 October, Sedgefield’s Paul Basson (47) won the South African Bodyboarding Championships in the Masters category, pitting his skills against the best of the boarding best.

The event, held at Betty’s Bay near Hermanus, was sponsored by Aida Onrus. With extreme weather conditions playing havoc with the coastline in the weeks leading up to the national competition, many feared it may not go ahead, but thanks to the Overstrand community getting involved and a quick switch from Onrus Beach to Betty’s Bay, it was all systems go.

“After all these initial challenges, the SA Bodyboarding Champs ended up being a huge success,” said Paul, who had secured his place in the competition after winning provincial colours for Cape Winelands earlier this year, as well as gear sponsorship from Reef South Africa and Ocean Eyewear.

“And winning the SA Championships was a huge achievement for me, especially riding and competing against the best in the country!”