KIT FEST FLYING THIS SUNDAY

This Sunday (8 October) the Garden Route Kite Festival will once again be taking to the skies over the picturesque countryside of Karatara, and promises another enchanting celebration of art, culture, and the great outdoors.

This year’s event – the 7th edition of the festival – features a diverse cast of guests including Team Binsbergen from Gqeberha, Mari Ware-lane from Cape Town, Jacques Fourie from Pretoria and Keith Mould from Sedgefield. As always, it promises a delightful mix of attractions on and off the ground!

One notable aspect of this festival is its charitable mission. All proceeds will go towards the Masithandane Bursary Fund, which plays a pivotal role in transforming young lives, providing opportunities that might otherwise be out of reach. The fund allows children from marginalised groups in Sedgefield to attend high schools in George and Knysna by covering crucial expenses such as transport, uniforms, shoes and stationery. A heart-warming cause that underscores the festival’s commitment to making positive impact on the local community.

Gate fees for the Kite Festival have been kept at the affordable price of R20 for adults and R10 for under-12s.

In terms of activities, this year’s festival is introducing an exciting addition – human-powered race cars! Teams of two or three people will compete against one another in this exhilarating addition to the program, giving festival-goers the chance to test their physical prowess and adding an extra layer of festival excitement. There will also be a family fun-run.

But the festival would not be complete without its beloved traditions. The mass ascension of kites will once again fill the skies with a kaleidoscope of colours and designs, creating a mesmerizing spectacle. Whether you are an avid kite enthusiast or a casual observer, this display never fails to amaze.

For those who love a challenge, the ‘Highest Kite’ contest is a thrilling competition to watch – or join – as participants vye for the coveted title sending their kites soaring to the greatest heights.

Of course, the festival’s hallmark food and craft stalls will be back in full force, offering an array of local cuisine and handcrafted goods. It is an opportunity to indulge in your favourite flavours and purchase one-of-a-kind crafts from local artisans.

For those in need of a peaceful retreat, the tea garden offers a serene escape with breathtaking views, accompanied by a hot or cold drink and a sweet or savoury treat!