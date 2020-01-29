CONGRATULATIONS TO DEMI & TIM

Congratulations to our ‘home-girl’ Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (former Miss Universe, Miss South Africa and Head Girl of Sedgefield Primary) on her marriage to American sporting legend Tim Tebow.

The internationally-loved couple tied the knot in a stunning sunset ceremony at the La Paris Estate in Franschhoek, near Cape Town on Monday 20 January. The ceremony was attended by 260 guests.

Close friends of Demi’s family Mario and Lizette Ferreira and their children Juan and Kayla were on the guest list, and were delighted to join Demi’s mom Anne-Marie and stepdad Johan at the grand occasion. All were blown away by what Mario could only describe as a fairytale wedding.

“Everything,” he enthused, “Everything was just WOW!”

“The attention to detail was just amazing, and every single thing really expressed the couple’s strong Christian faith.”

He described how the venue was adorned with masses of mostly white flowers – Orchids, Anthuriums and Roses – with a classy black aisle on which the couple walked between the guests. A full orchestra, The Soweto Choir, and the wedding service being officiated by Tim’s close friend Louie Giglio just made the day even more special.

“And when Matthew Mole performed ‘Pennsylvania’ – a song he had written especially for the couple’s first dance, it was the magical cherry on the top,” said Mario

Demi-Leigh looked more resplendent than ever in her custom gown by Davids Bridal and Tim wore a tuxedo by Antar Levar.

In an interview with People Magazine before the wedding, Tim explained that they had written their own vows. “I want the vows to be perfect. I’m leaving in the traditional things like ’till death do us part,’ but I’m also adding some of my own things to it.”

Demi shared how the wedding blended South African and American wedding traditions “We’re both very traditional,” she said “We wanted to look back at the wedding and see that it was intimate, elegant, and traditional. We definitely wanted it to be something that we could look back on and know that nothing was dated. We want to remember this day for the rest of our lives.”

Tim had an equally romantic outlook “I’ve been looking forward to three things,” he said to PEOPLE. “The first moment I see her in her wedding dress, the first kiss, and the first dance together as man and wife. It’s such a special night.”

He continued, “I’ve been waiting my entire life for someone special, who I can spend the rest of my life with. I was waiting for the right person to come along. And now I’m marrying Demi. I can’t wait to see what our future holds. All of my dreams have come true. It was 100 percent worth the wait.”

On behalf of the Sedgefield community, we send hearty congratulations and wish God’s richest blessing on this very special couple.