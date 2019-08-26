SA Women Fight Back‘s 1 hour of silence for all South Africa’s fallen angels to be held at Forest Lodge, Sedgefield, on 31st August at 11.00.

Participants should dress in black, in unison with other women across the globe. Ladies should arrive by 10.30 and will create a seating circle – in line with similar groups meeting world-wide. The hour of silence starts at 11am. According to the local organisers, if ladies would like to bring a photograph of their fallen angel they are welcome to do so. No banners or posters to be brought as these will be supplied. If this is something that rings true to you you are encouraged to also join the local WhatsApp group https://chat.whatsapp.com/E9X2p3CxlUfBoGO0RzPiR9

Please note – The SA Woman Fight Back Event is a non-violent , non-racial , non-political and passive initiative .