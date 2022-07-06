TOP AWARD FOR LIONS’ LADY

Outgoing President of Sedgefield Lions, Alison Watson, has been presented with the Louis Volks Humanitarian Award. This is the highest South African accolade that can be achieved by a Lion.

Her fellow club members all agree that she is more than deserving of this prestigious award.

“Alison’s tenure as President has been outstanding. Her dedication and energy exemplify the ideals of the Association of Lions Clubs International,” says fellow Lion Debbie Olivier.

Alison received the award during the induction of incoming Sedgefield Lions President Shelley Van Eden Vorster at the Lions Clubhouse on Saturday evening. It was a grand affair with many Lions and guests in attendance.

Alison addressed all present regarding the projects and services the club and its members have achieved, even during trying Covid times.

Alison was very pleasantly surprised and indeed humbled to receive the prestigious award.

“We wish Shelley all the very best for the future as she takes over the Presidential reins. Your club members are dedicated and diligent, and will be there as Lions to assist you in every way possible,” ensures Debbie.

Picture – Outgoing Lions President Alison Watson with her award.